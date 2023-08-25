Perigee Introduces The Harwood Epoxy Repair Kit For Quick And Efficient Hardwood Repair
EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring the revered 3M Scotch-Weld DP100 Epoxy, this kit promises swift, efficient, and long-lasting hardwood repairs for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
Renowned for supporting the transition to sustainable industries and offering a vast range of specialty consumables for sciences and industrial customers, Perigee Direct introduces the 3M Hardwood Epoxy Repair Kit, affectionately referred to as the Hardwood Epoxy.
"Our commitment at Perigee has always been to simplify and accelerate the transition to sustainable industries," the company's rep stated. "The Harwood Epoxy Repair Kit not only simplifies hardwood repairs but also ensures that they are durable and efficient. It is a manifestation of our mission in a product."
The Harwood Epoxy Repair Kit transforms hardwood repair. It allows users to mix and dispense precise amounts of hardwood epoxy seamlessly, ensuring stable and lasting repairs. With Perigee's commitment to excellence, this kit promises an optimized, fast drill and fill application, eliminating the inconvenience of stirring or pouring, making hardwood repairs hassle-free.
The 3M Hardwood Epoxy Repair Kit is thoughtfully designed and comprises a 50ml 3M ScotchWeld DP100 Epoxy Cartridge, two Mixing Nozzles, and two 1-inch long 14-gauge Green Needle Tips. It is versatile in its application, suitable for tasks such as filling hollows in prefinished flooring, repairing knot holes in rustic flooring, mending split boards, and even applying or replacing moldings. An added benefit is the translucent drying of the adhesive, ensuring the natural beauty of rustic flooring shines through.
To aid users, an instruction sheet- Atlas Professional Hardwood Repair Kit Instructions is included, ensuring the kit is used to its maximum potential.
Perigee prioritizes customer needs. With an always-in-stock inventory policy, customers can expect zero lead times. The friendly, approachable, and easily accessible team at Perigee ensures that every customer finds the right tools and accessories for their requirements. Its unyielding commitment to sustainable products and business transparency establish the firm as a reliable partner in all professional endeavors.
"Our aim is to be a partner in our clients' success stories. We work tirelessly to ensure that our products and services exemplify excellence and innovation," the rep concluded.
About Perigee -
Perigee is reminiscent of a satellite's closest point to Earth during its orbit, symbolizing a sustainable model. It also underscores the company's unique approach to client relationships. From its ready inventory to a plethora of payment options, including Bitcoin, Perigee emerges as a beacon of convenience for its clients. Catering to diverse specialty markets like Aerospace & Engineering, Sciences organizations, University labs, MROs, and Professionals, Perigee ventures on a mission to transition the world to sustainable industries. Those looking for a 3M Hardwood Floor Epoxy Repair Kit can check out this highly recommended company.
Media Contact
