Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,465 in the last 365 days.

Akko Introduces World's First Keyboard Compatible with Both MX and Magnetic Switches

MOD007 PC Keycaps Removed (Showing Magnetic Switches)

MOD007 PC 7th Anniversary Full Setup

MOD007 PC Front Image

CHINA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 15th 2023, Akko released the world's first keyboard that supports both magnetic switches and any 3-pin mechanical MX style switches, the 7th Anniversary MOD007 PC. It is also the first magnetic switch keyboard delivered by Akko, who is already known for offering conventional mechanical keyboard switches, and computer peripherals.

This keyboard is special because it is also featuring Akko's 7th Anniversary design with 5-sided PBT dye sublimation keycaps.

Prior to the introduction of the 7th Anniversary MOD007 PC, individuals seeking to experience magnetic switches were required to acquire an entirely non-mechanical keyboard. The 7th Anniversary MOD007 PC now serves as an ideal solution for those curious about magnetic switches. Akko presents a dual-choice solution for users who favor either magnetic switches or mechanical MX style switches. This innovation allows users to choose between magnetic switches for a smoother gaming experience with customized actuation distance or mechanical switches for that classic typing feeling, all within a single keyboard.

"Our mission is to make premium gaming gears more accessible to the community," stated Yiling Fu, Global Operational Manager at Akko. "Regardless of the types of switches you install, you can program it anytime using Akko Cloud Driver. "

At present, Akko offers Cream Yellow Magnetic switches, with plans to expand options, giving users the ability to access varied typing experiences akin to the choices available with traditional mechanical switches.

For more information about the 7th Anniversary MOD007 PC keyboard and other Akko products, please visit its Global Store.

Ryan Wu
Akko
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Akko Introduces World's First Keyboard Compatible with Both MX and Magnetic Switches

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more