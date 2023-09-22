MonsGeek Launches Fully Assembled Tri-Mode Aluminum Mechanical Keyboard with Knob

M1W Fully Assembled M1W-Side-Printed-Shine-through-PBT-Gradient-Keycaps Akko Latest's V3 Piano Pro Switches

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom mechanical keyboard has become an increasingly popular hobby that users can personalize their dream keyboards by assembling desirable parts together. Among these, aluminum keyboards have emerged as the apex choice due to their robust build and unique sound profile.

MonsGeek, the sister brand of Akko, is renowned for manufacturing premium aluminum keyboard at budget-friendly price.

This summer, MonsGeek has launched its latest innovation: the M1W Fully Assembled Variant, for users who want decent out of box typing experiences without modding. Priced affordably at $139.99, this keyboard boasts three connectivity modes: 2.4G Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C Wired. Diverging from the M1, which offers a single connectivity option, the M1W allows seamless connection to up to 5 devices, catering to users with diverse needs.

The MonsGeek M1W keyboard features a classic 75% layout complemented by a stylish knob design, and a dedicated function row with essential keys. It also features gradient shine-through PBT keycaps and a selection of 20 preset RGB effects, along with customizable RGB backlighting through its driver, elevating both its visual appeal and functionality.

Additionally, the keyboard is engineered with Akko’s latest V3 Piano Pro Switches for a signature clacky sound profile. Equipped with poron plate foam and case foam, the keyboard is aimed to deliver comfort straight out of the box.

