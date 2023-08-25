IAMFEMA: Meet Greg Johnson

Meet Greg!

Greg is an Incident Workforce Unit Leader at FEMA Region 8. He helps to coordinate and manage FEMA Region 8’s personnel to ensure that they have proper training and experience so that they are ready to help people and communities affected by disasters.

Greg started with FEMA as a Department of Defense SkillBridge Intern in January 2022. The SkillBridge Intern program provides an opportunity for active service members to gain valuable civilian work experience during the last 180 days of their service. Prior to joining FEMA, Greg served 22 years in the United States Air Force focused on munitions systems and explosive safety.

Greg ensures that the appropriate FEMA staff with the proper qualifications are sent out to help during different phases of the disaster response and recovery process.

He also analyzes data on the agency’s workforce to make sure staff have access to any necessary training they may need to carry out their jobs to the best of their ability.

In his short time with FEMA so far, Greg has already experienced the camaraderie from his colleagues across the 10 regional offices, especially when they all come together in person to share ideas and knowledge. It’s something that reminds him of his time with the military and something that he feels helps set himself up well to serve others.

“I am big into servant leadership and being able to help push the mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters through my steady state and deployment work means a lot to me.”