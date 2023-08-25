Global Network as a Service Market Is Projected To Grow At A 32% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Network as a Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the network as a service market. As per TBRC’s network as a service market forecast, the network as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $66.15 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 32.6% through the forecast period.

The growing number of cloud-based applications across enterprises is expected to propel the network as a service market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest network as a service market share. Major players in the network as a service market include Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation, VMware Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP, ALE International SAS, Extreme Networks, Akamai Technologies.

Network as a Service Market Segments
1) By Type: LAN as a Service, WAN as a Service, Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), VPN as a Service, Managed Services
2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs
3) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce, Other End Users

Network as a service refers to a subscription-based or flexible consumption model that enables clients to operate network infrastructure. Network as a service is used to provide networking infrastructure to customers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Network as a Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. Network as a Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Network as a Service Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

