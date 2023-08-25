Neobanking Market Size Expected To Reach $556.66 Billion By 2027

Neobanking Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Neobanking Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Neobanking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neobanking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neobanking market analysis. As per TBRC’s neobanking market forecast, the neobanking market size is predicted to reach a value of $556.66 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 47.2% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for digitalization among banking institutions across the globe is contributing to the growth of the neobanking market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest neobanking market share. Major neobanking market leaders include Revolut Ltd., Simple Finance Technology Corp., Ubank Limited, Webank, Inc., Tangerine Bank, Chime Financial, Inc., Dave, Inc., Neo Financial Technologies Inc., Nubank S.A., OakNorth, Orange Bank.

Neobanking Market Segments
1) By Account Type: Business Account, Savings Account
2) By Service: Mobile Banking, Payments And Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, Loans, Other Services
3) By Application: Enterprises, Personal, Other Application

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7061&type=smp

The neobanking refer to digital banks with no physical locations that provide a broad range of financial services to target tech-savvy clients primarily. Neobanking offers services including payments, debit cards, money transfers, lending, and more that are mostly digital and mobile in nature.

Read More On The Neobanking Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neobanking-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Neobanking Market Trends And Strategies
4. Neobanking Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Neobanking Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Digital Payment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-and-payments-global-market-report

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

You just read:

Neobanking Market Size Expected To Reach $556.66 Billion By 2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Market Forecast 2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Interactive Display Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author