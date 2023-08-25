Neobanking Market Size Expected To Reach $556.66 Billion By 2027

Neobanking Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Neobanking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neobanking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neobanking market analysis. As per TBRC’s neobanking market forecast, the neobanking market size is predicted to reach a value of $556.66 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 47.2% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for digitalization among banking institutions across the globe is contributing to the growth of the neobanking market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest neobanking market share. Major neobanking market leaders include Revolut Ltd., Simple Finance Technology Corp., Ubank Limited, Webank, Inc., Tangerine Bank, Chime Financial, Inc., Dave, Inc., Neo Financial Technologies Inc., Nubank S.A., OakNorth, Orange Bank.

Neobanking Market Segments

1) By Account Type: Business Account, Savings Account

2) By Service: Mobile Banking, Payments And Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, Loans, Other Services

3) By Application: Enterprises, Personal, Other Application

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7061&type=smp

The neobanking refer to digital banks with no physical locations that provide a broad range of financial services to target tech-savvy clients primarily. Neobanking offers services including payments, debit cards, money transfers, lending, and more that are mostly digital and mobile in nature.

Read More On The Neobanking Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neobanking-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Neobanking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Neobanking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neobanking Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

