Viettel brand valued at nearly $9 billion

VIETNAM, August 25 - HÀ NỘI — Viettel continues to be honoured as the most valuable brand in Việt Nam and the most valuable telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia.

A representative of the Military-run telecommunications company Viettel Group said that the Viettel brand was valued at nearly US$9 billion, accounting for nearly 36 per cent of the total value of the 10 most valuable brands in Việt Nam.

Therefore, Viettel continues to be honoured as the most valuable brand in Việt Nam, and also the most valuable telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia according to Brand Finance - the world's leading organisation of the UK on brand valuation.

Since Brand Finance announced the brand value for businesses in Việt Nam, Viettel's brand value has continuously grown and maintained its top position in this ranking.

Commenting on Viettel's No 1 brand value maintained for many years in a row, Alex Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance Asia – Pacific, said that one of the important factors when assessing the development potential of Viettel in Southeast Asia and globally, that is Viettel's successful expansion into the international market.

The performance of overseas companies highlights Viettel's ability to adapt to diverse markets, leverage expertise and create value on a global scale.

This contributes to enhancing Việt Nam's position in the international arena. Viettel has paved the way for other Vietnamese businesses to explore and succeed in the international market. — VNS