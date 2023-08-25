Private bond market grows stably after first month operation

VIETNAM, August 25 - HÀ NỘI — After one month of operation, the privately-placed corporate bond trading system at the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) has seen growth in size and stability in liquidity, said HNX.

The system, which started running on July 17, has operated safely and smoothly, without technical problems.

From 19 bond codes at the first trading session, there are 31 bonds from five companies that are now being traded on the HNX trading system.

BIDV, Vietcombank, VinFast Trading and Production JSC, Transport and Industry Development Investment JSC, and Phan Vũ Investment Corporation are among the businesses. Vietcombank, in particular, has the highest registered trading volume of VNĐ7.24 trillion (US$301.7 million) with 15 bond codes.

As of August 18, the market's total liquidity reached VNĐ5.76 trillion, equivalent to a trading volume of over 23.3 million bonds.

The trading volume averaged 1 million bonds for each session, worth VNĐ250.6 billion per session. Of which, Vietcombank bonds had the highest trading value of over VNĐ3.4 trillion, followed by BIDV bonds with a trading value of VNĐ1.8 trillion.

Up to now, domestic investors accounted for 100 per cent of the market's transactions.

Statistics showed that there were 16 issuances of privately-placed corporate bonds in June, worth VNĐ7.6 trillion while July recorded 32 bond issuances totaling VNĐ28.75 trillion, according to HNX. Since the beginning of August, 18 batches of privately-placed corporate bonds have been released, worth over VNĐ29.8 trillion.

According to HNX, the bond trading system has eight securities company members. And 15 more securities firms and one commercial bank are completing the documents to be a part of the market. — VNS