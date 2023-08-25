Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Workforce Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare workforce management system market size is predicted to reach $3.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.
The growth in the healthcare workforce management system market is due to the rising need to curtail healthcare costs of the healthcare workforce. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare workforce management system market share. Major players in the healthcare workforce management system market include Ultimate Software Group Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Atoss Software, Workday Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, ADP LLC.
Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Segments
• By Software: Time And Attendance, HR And Payroll, Talent Management, Analytics
• By Solution: Software, Services
• By Mode Of Delivery: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise
• By End User: Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care Centers, Hospitals, Other Healthcare Institutions
• By Geography: The global healthcare workforce management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Healthcare workforce management is a process that aims to improve an organization's performance and competency levels. Healthcare workforce management is used to manage the healthcare workforce, tracking and scheduling, accounting and payroll management of the workforce, managing time and attendance of the workforce on daily basis. In the fields of service management, performance and training management, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling, and reporting, workforce management in healthcare offers a variety of features and automated processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
