Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Workforce Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare workforce management system market size is predicted to reach $3.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The growth in the healthcare workforce management system market is due to the rising need to curtail healthcare costs of the healthcare workforce. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare workforce management system market share. Major players in the healthcare workforce management system market include Ultimate Software Group Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Atoss Software, Workday Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, ADP LLC.

Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Segments
• By Software: Time And Attendance, HR And Payroll, Talent Management, Analytics
• By Solution: Software, Services
• By Mode Of Delivery: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise
• By End User: Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care Centers, Hospitals, Other Healthcare Institutions
• By Geography: The global healthcare workforce management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare workforce management is a process that aims to improve an organization's performance and competency levels. Healthcare workforce management is used to manage the healthcare workforce, tracking and scheduling, accounting and payroll management of the workforce, managing time and attendance of the workforce on daily basis. In the fields of service management, performance and training management, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling, and reporting, workforce management in healthcare offers a variety of features and automated processes.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

