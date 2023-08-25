Mobile Value Added Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1.4 Trillion By 2027

Mobile Value Added Services Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Value Added Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mobile value added services market research. As per TBRC’s mobile value added services market forecast, the mobile value added services market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.45 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.0% through the forecast period.

The increase in smartphone customers globally is driving the growth of the mobile value-added services market. North America is expected to hold the largest mobile value added services market share. Major players in the mobile value added services market include Apple, Onmobile Global Limited, Google, AT&T, Vodafone, Comverse, Inmobi, Mahindra Comviva, Singtel, MyRepublic Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., Telkom SA SOC Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding.

Mobile Value Added Services Market Segments

1) By Solution: Mobile Advertising, Location-Based Services, Mobile Infotainment, Mobile Email & IM, Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Mobile Money, Other Solutions

2) By Store: Google Play, App Store (iOS), Other Stores

3) End-user: Individual, Enterprise

Mobile value-added services refer to those services that telecom service companies give to customers in addition to their main SMS, voice, and data services. The services can be either free or pay-for-use. VAS are mostly used in the entertainment, e-commerce, sports, and other industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Value Added Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Value Added Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mobile Value Added Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

