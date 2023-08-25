Varicose Vein Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2030, says Market report published: RationalStat
Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.34%WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The aging population was a significant driver. Varicose veins are more common in older individuals, and as the global population continued to age, the prevalence of the condition also increased. Advances in medical technology led to the development of minimally invasive procedures for varicose vein treatment, such as endovenous laser treatment (EVLT) and radiofrequency ablation (RFA). These procedures offered less pain, faster recovery, and improved outcomes compared to traditional surgical methods.
Varicose veins were being caused by sedentary lifestyles and vocations that required extended sitting or standing. As such lifestyles became increasingly prevalent, so did the demand for therapies.
• According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Varicose Vein Treatment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on treatment mode, products, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
• Market intelligence for the global Varicose Vein Treatment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
• In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Varicose Vein Treatment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
• On the basis of treatment mode, in 2022, the injectable sclero therapy segment accounted for more over 70% of total sales. This procedure has advantages such as less bruising and scarring, no need for anesthesia, a shorter hospital stays, and uncomplicated follow-up therapies.
• On the basis or region, North America accounted for the largest share of the global varicose vein treatment market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. It is due to increasing burden of varicose veins and higher rate of adoption of varicose vein treatment devices and procedures in U.S. and Canada.
Report Synopsis
Report Metrics Details
Base Year 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2030
Base Year Market Size US$ 1. billion
Market Size Forecast US$ 2.3 billion
Growth Rate 6.34%
Key Market Drivers
• Advances in Medical Technology
• Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Access to Healthcare Services
Companies Profiled
• Medtronic plc
• AngioDynamics Inc
• Biolitec
• Syneron Medical Ltd
• Energist Group
• Quanta System S.p.A
• Fotona d.o.o
• Sciton Inc
• Eufoton s.r.l.
• Vascular Solutions Inc
• Dornier MedTech GmbH
• Lumenis Ltd.
• LSO Medical
• I-VASC
Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global varicose vein treatment market include,
• In May 2022, Innovative business THERACLION introduced SONOVEIN HD, a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive echotherapy. This revolutionary technology combines the first and only extracorporeal therapeutic ultrasound solution with the cutting-edge imaging capabilities of SuperSonic Imagine, which Hologic just acquired.
• In April 2022, I-VASC, an Italian medical device startup secured a Series A investment of EUR 1.8 million to develop its VELEX varicose vein therapy device.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global varicose vein treatment market growth include Medtronic plc, AngioDynamics Inc, biolitec, Syneron Medical Ltd, Energist Group, Quanta System S.p.A, Fotona d.o.o, Sciton Inc, Eufoton s.r.l., Vascular Solutions Inc, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Lumenis Ltd., LSO Medical, and I-VASC among others.
Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global varicose vein treatment market based on treatment mode, products, end user and region
• Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Treatment Mode
o Endovenous Laser Systems
Diode Lasers
YAG Lasers
o Endovenous Laser Fibers
Bare Tip Laser Fibers
Radial Tip Laser Fibers
Gold Tip Laser Fibers
o Injection Sclero Treatment
o Surgical Ligation/Stripping
• Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Products
o Ablation Devices
o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
o Laser Ablation Devices
o Venous Closure Products
• Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Specialized Clinics
• Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
o North America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
US
Canada
o Latin America Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Varicose Vein Treatment Market
Russia
Poland
Hungary
Other CIS Countries
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Varicose Vein Treatment Market
GCC
• Saudi Arabia (KSA)
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Rest of the GCC
South Africa
Nigeria
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market/
Key Questions Answered in the Varicose Vein Treatment Report:
• What will be the market value of the global Varicose Vein Treatment market by 2030?
• What is the market size of the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
• What are the market drivers of the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
• What are the key trends in the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
• Which is the leading region in the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
• What are the major companies operating in the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the global Varicose Vein Treatment market?
Explore Our Trending Reports
• Global Human Microbiome Market- Global human microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 650 million in 2023.
• Global Swab Market- Global Swab Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
• Global Pet CBD (cannabidiol) Market- Global Pet CBD (cannabidiol) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
• Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
• Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
• Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
• Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
• Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query
https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market/
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Kimberly Shaw
RationalStat LLC
+1 302-803-5429
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other