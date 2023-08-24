Submit Release
Tutorial on using the handbook to establish model enterprise clinics

Occupational safety and health

Since 2013, ILO has been working with the Government of Bangladesh and industry partners for ensuring the well-being of workers within workplaces. This significant partnership has led to the creation of a comprehensive handbook with a checklist for establishing model enterprise clinics inside RMG industries. This tutorial will guide the industry partners on how to efficiently manage model enterprise clinics at the factories.

