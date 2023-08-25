Boost Oxygen calls on the International Tennis Federation and U.S. Tennis Association to lift ban on Supplemental Oxygen
As you go into the US Open - if it gets hot and humid in Flushing Meadows, and ozone and stress levels go up, players suffer and cramp - causing poor play and defaults. Sixteen players in 2015 alone”MILFORD, CT, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest tennis events of the year – the U.S. Open – will take place in New York City from August 28 to September 10.
The event features many of the best tennis players in the world, who train year-round for a chance to win the tournament. However, despite the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approving supplemental compressed oxygen in 2010 for training and competition, professional tennis players are still unable to use supplemental oxygen during play because of an ongoing ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and United States Tennis Association (USTA).
Athletes at all levels in many sports have been using supplemental oxygen for decades to help with performance and recovery. Supplemental oxygen is used by athletes and athletic trainers in the NCAA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, MLS and many other amateur and professional leagues. For example, it’s common to see football players using oxygen on the sidelines, especially in high-altitude locations like Colorado.
Boost Oxygen is calling on the ITF and USTA to lift their ban on supplemental oxygen to allow players to compete at peak performance.
“As you go into the US Open, as you know - if it gets hot and humid in Flushing Meadows, and ozone and stress levels go up, players suffer and cramp - causing poor play and defaults. Sixteen players in 2015 alone,” said Rob Neuner, Founder of Boost Oxygen.
Neuner continued: “What can be a direct cause of cramping? Excessive lactic acid production. What can cause lactic acid production? Muscle cells respiring anaerobically (without oxygen). When not enough oxygen is delivered to the muscle cells, glucose energy is used and a buildup of lactic acid can occur, and cramping can derive from this. Allowing players to use supplemental oxygen during competition, as they do in most other sports, is a common-sense approach to help players compete at their highest levels. Could Carlos Alcaraz have potentially prevented those famous cramps during June’s French Open against Novak Djokovic? We’ll never know, but the fans and the sport were deprived of an epic match.”
Pro tennis players use all types of legal liquid and tablet supplements during play. Supplemental oxygen is obviously all-natural, so we believe it should be allowed as well.
Boost Oxygen reached out to the ITF and USTA via their websites for comment but received no response as of this publication.
Boost Oxygen hopes that the ITF and USTA will lift their ban on supplemental oxygen in time for the upcoming U.S. Open, so that tennis players everywhere can enjoy the benefits of oxygen for performance and recovery.
About Boost Oxygen:
As seen on Shark Tank – Boost Oxygen is the global leader in portable supplemental oxygen canisters. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide to 50+ countries. For more information, images, and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit BoostOxygen.com or their Learning Center at Learn.BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, LinkedIn: @boostoxygen and our YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen
