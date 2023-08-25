St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 23A4006216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 at approximately 0600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 South Pleasant St, Bradford VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Travis Guyette
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date Vermont State Police received information at approximately 1500 hours about a late-reported assault that took place at a private residence in the town of Bradford. Investigation revealed that at approximately 0600 hours, Guyette and Kirk became engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in Kirk being stabbed with a knife. Kirk was transported to CVMC where he was treated for his injuries and subsequently released. Later in the evening when Troopers went to the residence to speak with Guyette and effect an arrest, he physically resisted.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
