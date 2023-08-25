Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 at approximately 0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 South Pleasant St, Bradford VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Travis Guyette                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date Vermont State Police received information at approximately 1500 hours about a late-reported assault that took place at a private residence in the town of Bradford.  Investigation revealed that at approximately 0600 hours, Guyette and Kirk became engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in Kirk being stabbed with a knife.  Kirk was transported to CVMC where he was treated for his injuries and subsequently released.  Later in the evening when Troopers went to the residence to speak with Guyette and effect an arrest, he physically resisted.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/25/2023 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL:  Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

