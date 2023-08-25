Marrying Value-Add Strategy, Tenant Satisfaction, and Stellar Returns within Industrial Properties
9606 Capital achieves GLS lease-up success with value-add strategy, tenant focus, and 10% yield. Industrial logistics redefined.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a demonstration of an ongoing commitment to robust partnerships, a new lease has been successfully negotiated with GLS for the industrial logistics facility located at 6641 Kinne St., Syracuse, NY. GLS, an esteemed company under the Royal Mail umbrella, not only possesses an outstanding credit history but also has a management team known for its professionalism and excellence, further reinforcing confidence in this collaboration.
The 5-year triple net lease stands as a testament to the collaborative ethos of 9606 Capital. Rather than just offering square footage, efforts are dedicated to understanding the unique operational needs of tenants. Working in tandem with the GLS management team, significant capital improvements have been realized to cater to operational needs and to elevate the work environment for its employees. This ensures that GLS effectively utilizes the facility to service its customers while emphasizing a commitment to the welfare of its employees. Such initiatives promote enduring, mutually advantageous relationships. Moreover, the adherence to a value-add strategy has culminated in impressive outcomes. With the lease secured, the property is now stabilized at a 10% yield to cost.
Serving major industrial markets in the continental United States, 9606 Capital specializes in industrial logistics real estate. The firm typically targets properties such as last-mile delivery centers, flex warehouses, container/trailer yard storage, truck/fleet centers, and bulk material yard equipment rental facilities.
As the industry landscape continues to evolve, 9606 Capital remains poised at its forefront, ensuring real estate solutions not only address but also foresee the evolving needs of modern industrial logistics operations.
