Driving Sustainability and Profitability: Innovating ESG Principles in Industrial Leasing
9606/Acies revitalizes Jacksonville property with eco-friendly enhancements, securing Meridian Waste Management's 10-year NNN lease. Value-add strategy triumphsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acies has announced that it is nearing the completion of significant capital improvements at the 6720 12th St property in Jacksonville, Florida. Originally acquired as a 20-acre off-market property, the site had largely been underutilized by its former owner, who primarily used only a modest building and a small portion of the land.
Initially, the property offered limited usable space. Recognizing its expansive potential, 9606 - Acies initiated a series of enhancements to elevate the property's value, with a significant focus on increasing areas suitable for Industrial Outdoor Storage. To further its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, the property was paved using recycled concrete, a pervious substance that allows water to flow through. This eco-friendly choice not only demonstrates sustainable practices but also aids in reducing stress on the local water detention. For added security and functionality, the site was encompassed by robust fencing and equipped with lightning. This transformation was brought to completion with an extensive renovation of the existing building.
Drawing upon its vast expertise in the industrial logistics real estate sector, 9606 - Acies value-add approach was deeply rooted in anticipating the nuanced requirements of future tenants. This foresight has borne fruit, as evidenced by the recent partnership with Meridian Waste Management. Leveraging the newly renovated building and the enhanced land, Meridian Waste Management has secured a 10 year triple net lease (NNN) to use the facility for fleet management, serving the city of Jacksonville on long term contract.
This lease signifies not just a successful transformation of the 6720 12th St property but also showcases 9606 - Acies expertise in aligning capital improvement decisions with the nuanced needs of potential tenants and positive environmental impacts, a strategy that continues to lead to tangible success.
