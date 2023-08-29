REAL ESTATE POWERHOUSE JEN WINSTON JOINS THE FRIDMAN GROUP, ELEVATING THE LOS ANGELES MARKET WITH A PERSONAL TOUCH
Jen Winston's passion for real estate is palpable, and her enthusiasm for her craft radiates in every aspect of her work.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fridman Group International (TFG), a prestigious name in the world of luxury real estate, proudly welcomes esteemed real estate expert, Jen Winston, to their elite team. A Los Angeles native known for her innovative approach and unwavering dedication to client success, Jen's partnership with TFG promises to reshape the landscape of the city's luxury property market.
With nearly a decade of experience, Jen Winston has solidified her position as a revered figure in Los Angeles real estate. Her commitment to helping clients achieve their real estate dreams, coupled with her energetic and confident presence, leaves an indelible mark on all those around her. Known for her meticulous transaction management skills, Jen's empathetic nature allows her to navigate complex deals while guiding clients step-by-step with patience and care.
“The level of sophistication and expertise in which Jen conducts herself and her business is so befitting of our team culture that she was a perfect fit to collaborate with. She brings a fresh personality, being so passionate and meticulous about her clients and quality of representation while also being involved in the community and her lovely family,” said Tomer Fridman. “Jen joining our team is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our clients and we are honored to have her as part of the TFG International family.”
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jen's commitment to community empowerment is commendable. She founded the LA Power Ladies networking group, a platform that unites and empowers business-minded women, and actively supports organizations like Baby2Baby and Art of Elysium, reflecting her values of making a positive impact.
“When meeting Tomer, I was incredibly impressed by his knowledge, market expertise, and integrity with every transaction. My essence, brand values, and audience are a perfect match to collaborate and expand the TFG International team's reach and specialized ability throughout Los Angeles."
Jen's vibrant energy, strategic innovation, and compassionate approach converge to create an exceptional real estate experience. As she embarks on this new chapter with The Fridman Group, her expertise will elevate the standard of luxury real estate service in Los Angeles.
When not immersed in the world of LA real estate, Jen cherishes quality time spent with her husband and young daughters, Mila and Maeve. Her dedication to her family mirrors her commitment to her clients – a synergy that defines her extraordinary approach to business and life.
