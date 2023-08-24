Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Domestic Violence High Risk Teams

The purpose of this funding opportunity is to support the creation of multidisciplinary domestic violence high risk teams that will identify and serve victims of domestic violence in high risk situations. Eligible applicants are non-profit victim service agencies, law enforcement, prosecutor offices, tribes and tribal victim services organizations.

OCVA intends to fund projects through June 30, 2024, with potential renewal for an additional year.

Eligible Applicants for this RFP:

  • Community-based organizations with a demonstrated history of providing services to victims of domestic violence; must be nonprofit, nongovernmental 501c3
  • Tribes, tribal organizations or tribal nonprofit organizations
  • Governmental entities that are not part of the criminal justice system and offer a comparable level of confidentiality as a community-based organization that provides similar victim services
  • Law Enforcement agencies, including those located in institutions of higher education
    Prosecution agencies

 

