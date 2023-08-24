Submit Release
Barrasso: U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela Should Not Be Lifted

“Biden’s bungled energy policies empower foreign adversaries and cost American families at the pump,” said Senator Barrasso.

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), responded to reports that the United States is engaged in discussions to ease sanctions with Venezuela. This politically motivated decision could lead to increased imports of Venezuelan oil to the United States.    

 

“President Biden’s weakness continues to embolden dangerous dictators around the world. U.S. sanctions against Maduro’s ruthless regime should not be lifted until democracy returns and the oppression ends. Instead of lifting sanctions on Venezuela, the president should lift the crippling regulations he’s put on American energy. Biden’s bungled energy policies empower foreign adversaries and cost American families at the pump,” said Senator Barrasso.

 

Background information:

 

On December 5, 2022 ranking member Barrasso teamed up with the ranking member Jim Risch (R-ID) of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on an op-ed highlighting how easing sanctions on Venezuela is bad policy for the United States.

 

Ranking member Barrasso is a co-sponsor of the Venezuelan Democracy Act to condition U.S. sanctions on Venezuela based on specific democratic progress.

