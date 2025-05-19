Lee, Colleagues Lead Legislation to Counter Adversary Nuclear Program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced the International Nuclear Energy Act. This legislation aims to support the U.S. domestic nuclear energy industry’s leadership and offset China and Russia’s growing influence on international nuclear energy development.

“With the International Nuclear Energy Act, we’re not asking for a seat at the table—we’re setting the agenda on global nuclear development,” said Senator Lee. “Achieving American energy dominance will require us to streamline our nuclear exports, foster our relationships abroad, and bring the full weight of American industry to bear in out-competing our geopolitical adversaries. I’m grateful to partner with Senator Risch to ensure that America remains at the forefront of nuclear power for decades to come.”

“If the U.S. doesn’t lead on nuclear energy development, Russia and China will. This bill will give us the tools we need to compete with these authoritarian aggressors and build long lasting nuclear energy deals that benefit our economy and ensure America remains the leader on nuclear energy for generations to come,” said Senator Risch.

The International Nuclear Energy Act would:

Support the establishment of an office to coordinate civil nuclear exports strategy; establish financing relationships; promote regulatory harmonization; enhance safeguards and security; promote standardization of licensing framework; and create a nuclear exports working group. Create programs to facilitate international nuclear energy cooperation to develop financing relationships, training, education, market analysis, safety, security, safeguards and nuclear governance required for a civil nuclear program. Require a cabinet-level biennial summit focused on nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, and to enhance cooperative relationships between private industry and government. Establish a Strategic Infrastructure Fund Working Group to determine how to best structure a Fund to finance projects critical to national security.

Full text of the International Nuclear Energy Act can be found HERE.