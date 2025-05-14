Heinrich Votes Against Advancing Nominees for the Interior Solicitor and Energy Assistant Secretary of Energy for Electricity

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, voted no against William Doffermyre’s nomination to be the Department of the Interior (DOI) Solicitor and Catherine Jereza’s nomination to be the Department of Energy Assistant Secretary for Electricity.

Last week, Heinrich pressed Doffermyre on the Interior Department’s failure to unfreeze federal funding that was passed into law and adhere to court rulings. Heinrich also questioned Doffermyre on his views on permitting reform and complying with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Referring to his no vote on Mr. Doffermyre, Heinrich said, “I have been particularly troubled by the Acting Solicitor’s decision to summarily revoke all of the legal opinions issued by the previous Solicitor, including one issued in response to a federal court decision.”

“Similarly, I take strong exception to the Department’s decision to stop work on the Empire Wind Project, and its intention to shorten environmental reviews to an unrealistic 90 days,” continued Heinrich. “I did not get a sense from Mr. Doffermyre that he shared my concerns and would correct these matters if confirmed.”

On his no vote on Ms. Jereza, Heinrich said, “I am also unable to vote for Ms. Jereza because of her role in withholding funds for life-sustaining solar and battery energy projects at community healthcare centers in Puerto Rico in her current job as senior advisor to the Under Secretary for Infrastructure.”

