FILAM CREATIVE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INAUGURAL FILAM CREATIVE FILM FESTIVAL AND BIRNS & SAWYER FILM GRANT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FILAM CREATIVE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INAUGURAL FILAM CREATIVE FILM FESTIVAL

“The inaugural FilAm Creative Film Festival is a space created by a group of individuals who share a deep passion for uniting good-hearted people,” said Mark Labella, Executive Director of FilAm Creative. “This festival will not only give Filipinos/AAPI more visibility but will also give our communities the support they need to further their careers in the entertainment industry. We (Filipinos/AAPI) have so many talented artists and creatives. Our goal is to highlight them and their works, and give them a platform to rise,” added Jennielyn Abrot.

FilAm Creative (FAC), a Los Angeles-based 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting Filipino American and AAPI artists, is proud to announce its inaugural FilAm Creative Film Festival (FACFF) on November 3-5, 2023, sponsored by and held at Occidental College in Eagle Rock, California.

Since FilAm Creative’s inception in 2010, the organization has had a long-term goal of adding a film festival to their slate of diverse and high-quality programming to elevate their commitment to the advancement and empowerment of Filipino-Americans and AAPI in media and entertainment. “By providing educational and community-oriented programming and resources, FilAm Creative aims to encourage and create leaders who share their vision,” said Ed Mallilin, FilAm Creative Board of Directors Representative. Jennielyn Abrot, Owner/Producer of JAR Entertainment, has been appointed as the new Director of FilAm Creative Film Festival.

The film festival will officially kick-start its campaign with the exciting launch and announcement of the Birns & Sawyer / FilAm Creative Film Festival Camera Package Grant on August 26, 2023. The exclusive invite-only launch party will be hosted by Mari Acevedo, CEO/Owner of Birns & Sawyer. The event is sponsored by Seafood City, the largest supermarket in the US and Canada catering to the Filipino/Asian market.

For sixty years, Birns & Sawyer has supported filmmakers from around the world with the latest equipment, products, and services. In 2020, Mari Acevedo became the first woman and person of color to serve its CEO. Under her leadership, Mari exemplifies a remarkable commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the filmmaking community. With an unwavering dedication to supporting young filmmakers, people of color (POC), and non-binary individuals, she has transformed Birns & Sawyer into a beacon of empowerment. Through strategic initiatives, such as the Birns & Sawyer / FilAm Creative Film Festival Camera Package Grant, Mari is offering a voice to the under-represented Filipino artists. One filmmaker or team will be provided with digital camera packages, lenses, and accessories toward the production of their next short film project. Mari’s initiative is to enrich the Hollywood landscape and contribute to a more equitable and vibrant film industry.

The grant winner will be announced at the FilAm Creative Film Festival awards gala on Sunday, November 5, 2023 with the other category festival winners.

Michaela Holland is an Award-Winning XR/Immersive queer Filipina director who recently had her project “MAHAL” premiere at the Tribeca Festival as part of the Immersive New Voices Competition which garnered rave reviews. She will have her L.A. premiere for “MAHAL” in the west coast at the FilAm Creative FIlm Festival. Michaela’s works have been featured by TIME, Forbes, The Guardian, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, The New York Public Library and many more. “MAHAL” has been selected as VR Film of the Year Finalist for the International VR Awards. Her project “Capturing Everest” won an Emmy for Digital Innovation.

In recent months, FilAm Creative has produced highly successful and anticipated panel discussions and screenings featuring award-winning Filipino/Fil-Am panelists such as:

May 2023 - “The Cleaning Lady” TV Industry Panel in Partnership with Kumu and One Down Media featuring Miranda Kwok, Creator and Showrunner of “The Cleaning Lady” and a performance by Ruby Ibarra, Rapper/Songwriter.

June 2023 - The Art of Philippine Cinema: Cutting Through the Noise Producer Panel moderated by Yong Chavez, Hollywood TV Correspondent / Producer of ABS-CBN News and The Filipino Channel, featuring producers Pamela Reyes (BIRDSHOT), E Del Mundo (KITA KITA), Anthony Francisco (Former Marvel Senior Designer) and Lea Dizon (ABS-CBN International Production Studios).

June 2023 - Annual Actors Panel moderated by Jeff Francisco (“The Lincoln Lawyer” and PLANE), featuring Timothy Granaderos (“13 Reasons Why”) and April Absynth (“Blindspotting” and LUMPIA WITH A VENGEANCE).

July 2023 - “BALDY FOR THE BLIND” World Premiere, directed by Drea Castro, FilAm Creative Director, which screened at the iconic TCL Chinese Theaters with an afterparty at the Warner Brothers Studio Lot.



See you November 3-5, 2023!

For questions and press/interview inquiry regarding FACFF and Michaela Holland, please contact Jennielyn Abrot, Director of FilAm Creative Film Festival at info@facff.com