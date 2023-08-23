Greene Assumes Command of SEA 21 and Regional Maintenance Centers

Ver Hage took on the dual roles at CNRMC and SEA 21 in April 2020, providing leadership and guidance through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic while improving mission outcomes and workforce quality of service.

“It has been an honor to be part of this amazing SEA21/RMC team,” said Ver Hage. “I am proud of the progress we’ve made together improving the maintenance, modernization and sustainment support we provide to our Surface Type Commander and fleet customers. While we have much more to do before we are satisfied, I leave with a sense of pride, and confidence that Rear Adm. Greene will continue to execute with excellence, while transforming our organization at the same time.”

The NAVSEA Commander, Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, presided over the ceremony.

"Over the last 40 months, Eric has had one, if not the most, demanding one-star job within NAVSEA if not the Navy," said Galinis. "Eric and his team have accomplished a great deal over the past three plus years where they have meaningfully improved the trajectory of surface ship maintenance, modernization and sustainment. Eric is a solid leader with a proven record of success over his career. I have no doubt that Eric’s success will be further advanced under the leadership of Bill Greene as he brings tremendous fleet perspective and experience to the job.”"

Greene is an Engineering Duty Officer who most recently served as Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Previous Flag tours include Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations (SEA 04). Other career highlights include serving as the 84th Commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Chief of Staff and Military Deputy for Shipyard Operations at SEA 04; Production Resources Officer and then Operations Officer at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Repair Officer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

As NAVSEA’s Directorate for Surface Maintenance, Modernization and Sustainment, SEA 21 is the dedicated life cycle management organization for the Navy's in-service surface ships and is responsible for managing critical modernization, maintenance, sustainment, foreign military sales, training, and inactivation programs.

CNRMC is a NAVSEA Echelon 3 headquarters that oversees the operations of RMCs in their execution of surface ship maintenance, modernization and sustainment. The RMCs, located in Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; San Diego, California; Naples, Italy; Rota, Spain; Manama, Bahrain; and Sasebo and Yokosuka, Japan; and Singapore, are responsible for coordinating the depot- and intermediate-level maintenance of the Navy's surface fleet. CNRMC is also responsible for the coordination of contracts management and oversight, technical assist, and intermediate-level maintenance activities at Northwest RMC at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington; and Hawaii RMC, embedded in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

Rear Adm. Ver Hage’s next assignment will be as Special Assistant to the NAVSEA Commander.