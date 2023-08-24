21 Day World Peace Meditation Challenge Unites Ten Million People Beginning September 1st
21 Day World Peace Meditation Challenge Uniting Ten Million People Begins September 1st
Together we can create a peaceful, happy planet!”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have been wondering "I'm just one person. What can I do to create world peace?"
— MarBeth Dunn
MarBeth Dunn and Teri Angel, the founders of Ten Million for World Peace, Inc. have the answer. They have created a global world peace meditation challenge, uniting ten million people together in daily 7 minute meditations in the Unified Field of Consciousness over a 21 day period, culminating on World Peace Day, September 21st. The special focus is on world leaders so they can collaborate and govern with awareness and integrity.
The 21 Day World Peace Meditation Challenge is a global intention experiment based on the latest scientific research on group meditation and the power of the Unified Field of Consciousness. There is a theory that when a critical mass of people meditate on world peace, it can create a positive shift in the collective consciousness that can lead to lasting change.
The challenge is simple: each day, beginning September 1st, for 21 days, participants will spend 7 minutes meditating together in a guided world peace meditation over FaceBook and YouTube, focused on world leaders, so that they may be inspired to govern with awareness and integrity.
The 21 Day World Peace Meditation Challenge is open to everyone, regardless of their meditation experience. All that is required is a commitment to spend 7 minutes each day, for 21 days, in a guided meditation, meditating on world peace. Imagine when 10 million meditators gather for global peace!
A similar, in person experiment in Washington, D.C. saw a significant reduction in violent crimes in 1993. John Hagelin, a Quantum Physicist, set up the experiment to show how simple it is to reduce crime and social stress with the power of meditation. He explains that, “We are all connected by a unified field of consciousness and that this field expresses infinite dynamic intelligence that is the basis of all of creation.”
According to MarketWatch, “Renowned Meditation Expert MarBeth Dunn, with her nearly 40 years of experience teaching meditation, peace, and miracles, has demonstrated the power of meditation and unified consciousness to reduce violence in many parts of the globe, and she is committed to bringing about greater peace and love to our leaders at all levels of government.”
MarBeth is the award-winning creator of the World Miracle Peace Experiment, which correlated with a 20% drop in Middle East violence in 2018. According to Digital Journal, ”Her expertise and experience in meditation, personal development, and peacebuilding are truly inspiring.”
Her inspiring work has been featured on several television networks, including FOX, NBC, CBS, and The CW.
Teri Angel is the founder of Angelspeakers Inc, a nonprofit corporation, whose mission is education on peace and environmental issues. She has traveled the continental United States extensively over the last few years speaking and peace building. She is a Certified Happiness Life Coach, Death Doula, Business Coach, best-selling author, spiritual teacher and mentor, and a motivational speaker. She has been a peace ambassador since 2014 with the Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative.
To learn more and sign up for the 21-day World Peace Meditation Challenge, please visit: www.TenMillionforWorldPeace.org.
Together we can create a peaceful, happy planet!
MarBeth Dunn
Ten Million for World Peace, Inc.
+1 305-968-8348
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok