South Florida Woman Leads Global Ten Million for World Peace Experiment
Can a Ten Million Person Meditation Create World Peace?
Have you ever wondered, I’m just one person, what can I do to help our planet?”CORAL SPRINGS, FL, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida resident, MarBeth Dunn, is spearheading the groundbreaking Ten Million for World Peace Experiment, a global initiative with profound implications for humanity. TenMillionForWorldPeace.org is creating a global experiment - 21 Days of Meditation for Peace, with a mission to gather 10 million people to meditate for world peace.
— MarBeth Dunn
Scientific breakthroughs have shown that we have energy fields that extend far beyond our physical bodies. In addition to having an energetic component, we have the ability to unite with others in a unified field of consciousness that can affect others.
An experiment in Washington, D.C. saw a sharp reduction in violent crimes in 1993. Dr. John Hagelin, a renowned Quantum Physicist, set up the experiment to show how easy and simple it is to reduce crime and social stress with the power of meditation. He showed that we are all connected by a unified field of consciousness and that this field expresses infinite dynamic intelligence that is the basis of all of creation.2
In 2018, MarBeth Dunn created the World Miracle Peace Experiment, a daily 7 minute web based meditation that united individuals in a Unified Field of Consciousness, promoting peace and love worldwide, with a special focus on the Middle East. Independent statistics from the ACLED, showed that during the 6 months of this experiment, the level of violence in the Middle East dropped a significant 20%.
Beginning on September 1st, over a 21-day period culminating on World Peace Day, September 21, 2023, the group will meet daily via Facebook and YouTube to conduct 7-minutes guided meditations. The experiment has been created to encourage world leaders to guide our planet into peace and harmony through greater awareness and integrity.
The 21-Day World Peace Meditation Experiment in 2023 will be conducted via Facebook and YouTube Live daily at 1:11 PM Eastern and anyone can participate in these efforts. To join, visit TenMillionForWorldPeace.org and sign up. Registrants will receive email announcements with event details and our weekly newsletter.
Leading up to this remarkable event, the organization is conducting weekly meditations in their Facebook Group, tenmillionforworldpeace live every Sunday at 1:11 PM ET. Holding the intention, feeling, and vision of peace enhances the level of harmonious energy around the world, helping people get started to manifest more peaceful resolutions world-wide.
“Have you ever wondered, ‘I’m just one person, what can I do to help our planet?’” asks co-founder and co-director, MarBeth Dunn. “The questions elicits a sense of hopelessness until you realize the exponential power of your mind when joined with other minds in this kind of intentional meditation.”
MarketWatch recently wrote, “Renowned Meditation Expert MarBeth Dunn, with her nearly 40 years of experience teaching meditation, peace, and miracles, has demonstrated the power of meditation and unified consciousness to reduce violence in many parts of the globe, and she is committed to bringing about greater peace and love to our leaders at all levels of government.”1
MarBeth's accomplishments are as diverse as they are impressive. Through her work in Intuitive Energy Management, MarBeth empowers individuals to overcome adversity, find inner peace, and build thriving relationships. On a global level, she has effectively created opportunities for collaboration and collective growth.
Co-founder and Co-Director of Ten Million for World Peace, Teri Angel, is the founder of Angelspeakers, Inc., whose mission is to educate people about peace and environmental issues. She is a certified Happiness Life Coach, Business Coach and Bestselling author, and a peace ambassador with the Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative. She is currently traveling throughout the United States on a Peace on Earth tour.
Ten Million for World Peace, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Our Tax ID number is 92-3372354
1 https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/renowned-meditation-expert-marbeth-dunn-to-speak-at-iag-i-am-greater-summit-retreat-2023-04-26
2 https://galileocommission.org/is-consciousness-the-unified-field-john-hagelin/
