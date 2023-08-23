U.S. Navy, University of Southern Miss Hydrography Program Thrives 23 Years

This year, 15 students graduated from the M.S. in Hydrographic Science, the Joint International Hydrographic Applied Science Program – a cooperation between the U.S. Navy, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, and USM. Three others graduated from the University’s B.S. program in Marine Science, with an emphasis in Hydrographic Science.

USM is one of only three universities in North America providing a pathway to a certificate of completion of competence of a Category-A program recognized by the International Board on Standards for Competence for Hydrographic Surveyors and Nautical Cartographers (IBSC). The B.S. in Marine Science, with emphasis in Hydrographic Science, is the only program in North America leading to a certificate of completion of competence of a Category-B program recognized by IBSC.

Since the program’s debut in 2000, USM has graduated 255 students, including 66 international students from 36 different countries. Dr. Stephan Howden, who serves at the Hydrographic Science Program Director, applauds this year’s graduates for their commitment to the curriculum.

“This class of graduates has done a remarkable job in their coursework and conducting hydrographic surveys that utilize both traditional survey vessels and uncrewed survey vessels,” said Howden.

Graduates earning Category-A certificates include:

AKEEM ADEMOLA BAKARE

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Geoinformatics and Surveying, University of Nigeria, 2006

Distinction in Land Surveying National Diploma Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Nigeria 2000

KEVIN R. BOUNDS

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Marine Science (HYD), The University of Southern Mississippi, 2021

A.A., Pearl River Community College, 2017

ROCKFORD RAYMOND BOWMAN

Lieutenant Junior Grade, U.S. Navy, Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center.

B.S. Mechanical Engineering, University of Dayton, 2018

OLAGOKE EMMANUEL DARAMOLA

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

M.S. Surveying and Geoinformatics Engineering, University of Lagos, Nigeria, 2020

B.S. Surveying and Geoinformatics Engineering, University of Lagos, Nigeria, 2016

CASSANDRA MICHAELA HANKINS

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Marine Science (HYD), The University of Southern Mississippi, 2021

A.S. Science, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, 2018

PETER IREWOLFE KOMOLAFE

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Technology, Marine Science and Technology, The Federal University of Technology, Nigeria, 2018

RAJU KUNDU

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh, 2017

NIKOLAY LYASKOVSKI

Lieutenant Commander, Bulgarian Navy, Bulgaria

M.S. Navigation, Naval Academy “Nikola Vaptsarov”, Bulgaria, 2012

B.S. Navigation, Naval Academy “Nikola Vaptsarov”, Bulgaria, 2008

OLAOLUWA MICHAEL ODERINDE

B.S. Hons. Surveying and Geoinformatics Engineering, University of Lagos, Nigeria, 2018

EMA LINNEA PARKER

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Mathematics, University of Utah, 2020

SHAWN MICHAEL PASSERI

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Marine Science, Coastal Carolina University, 2021

DIEGO F. MENDEZ PORTA

Lieutenant Junior Grade, Guatemala Navy

B.S. Marine Engineering, Universidad Galileo, Guatemala, 2015

Navigation and Merchant Seafarer, Universidad Galileo, Guatemala, 2015

Guatemala Naval Academy, Guatemala, 2015

BRANDON MATTHEW SAWYER

Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, Naval Oceanography Mine Warefare Center

B.S. Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, Pennsylvania State University, 2019

HIRAM J. TORRES SURIS

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

B.S. Land Surveying and Mapping, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, 2020

JAMES THOMPSON

Graduate Assistant, Division of Marine Science, The University of Southern Mississippi

M.S. Geology, USM (2021)

B.S. Geology, University of Georgia (2013)

Graduates earning Category-B certificates include:

PAUL SANDERS FRYE

LAUREN ELISABETH KEGLEY

GREYSON FOSTER MEYERS

Hydrographers produce information that directly affects the daily lives of people across the globe, yet many may be unaware. Hydrographers work in such demanding areas as:

Enabling exploitation of gas and minerals

Construction of ports and offshore alternative energy sites

Laying of communication cables and pipelines

Establishment of aquaculture farms

Optimization of shipping routes

Dredging of navigation channels

Preparation and response to natural disasters

Howden says the importance of USM’s role in training the next generation of Hydrographic Science professionals cannot be overstated.

“Hydrographic Science is incredibly important for providing the geospatial framework within which all science, management, recreation, and commerce occur in the oceans, lakes and rivers,” he said. “The hydrography workforce is aging, and there is a large demand for trained hydrograpers.”

Naval Oceanography has approximately 2,900 globally distributed military and civilian personnel, who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to guarantee the U.S. Navy’s freedom of action in the physical battlespace from the depths of the ocean to the stars.

To learn more about the hydrographic science program at USM, call 228.688.7123 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/graduate-programs/hydrographic-science.php