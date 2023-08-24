Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2023 at 1707 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Pond Rd, Newark

VIOLATION: VCOR, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Arnold Seeley                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Center Pond Rd in Newark. While on the stop, State Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Arnold Seeley (35). After further investigation it was found that Seeley's license was currently under a criminal suspension and that he was violating his conditions of release. Seeley was also found to have a warrant for his arrest. Seeley was then placed under arrest and brought to North Eastern Regional Corrections where he was held on bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC     

BAIL: 50

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

