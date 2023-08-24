St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2023 at 1707 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Pond Rd, Newark
VIOLATION: VCOR, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Arnold Seeley
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Center Pond Rd in Newark. While on the stop, State Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Arnold Seeley (35). After further investigation it was found that Seeley's license was currently under a criminal suspension and that he was violating his conditions of release. Seeley was also found to have a warrant for his arrest. Seeley was then placed under arrest and brought to North Eastern Regional Corrections where he was held on bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: 50
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.