Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Florida School for Competitive Academics Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Grego as Chair, Bethany McAlister, Ethan Fieldman, Will Frazer, Thomas Grady, Andrea Keiser, and Dr. Jason Rosenberg to the Florida School for Competitive Academics Board of Trustees.

Michael Grego, EdD

Grego, of Palm Harbor, is the retired Superintendent of Schools for Pinellas County. He is a member of the Lastinger Center for Learning Advisory Board, the recipient of the University of South Florida College of Education Dean’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Florida Music Education Association’s Superintendent of the Year Award. Grego earned his bachelor’s degree in technology education from the State University of New York and his master’s and doctorate degrees in education from the University of South Florida.

Bethany McAlister

McAlister, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Corcoran Partners. She currently serves on the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocations Rehabilitation and previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Education. McAlister earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Florida State University and her master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Tampa.

Ethan Fieldman

Fieldman, of Gainesville, is the Chief Executive Officer of Curio XR. Active in his community, he is the current Chair of CareerSource North Central Florida. Fieldman earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Will Frazer

Frazer, of Gainesville, is a teacher for Alachua County Schools. He is a former Wall Street accountant and is a Regional Director of the Florida Association of Mu Alpha Theta. Frazer earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida.

Thomas Grady

Grady, of Naples, is the Owner of Grady Law. He served as a Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010 and previously served as Chair of the Florida State Board of Education. Grady earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Duke University.

Andrea Keiser

Keiser, of Delray Beach, is a Managing Partner at Keiser Legal, PLLC. Active in her community, she serves on the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County and the Hope Mission Center. Keiser earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University and her master’s degree and juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Jason Rosenberg

Dr. Rosenberg, of Gainesville, is a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at The Orthopedic Institute. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force Medical Corps Reserve and was previously appointed to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Dr. Rosenberg earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology, his master’s degree in anatomy, and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###