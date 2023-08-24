Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Marva Johnson, Dan McGrew, Christopher Moya, and Robert “Bob” Ward to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.

Marva Johnson

Johnson, of Winter Garden, is the Group Vice President for Charter Communications. She is the former Chairwoman of the Florida State Board of Education and previously served on the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University, her master’s degree in business administration from Emory University, and her juris doctor from Georgia State University.

Dan McGrew

McGrew, of Tallahassee, is the Senior Vice President of CareerSource Florida. Active in his community, he is the Chair-elect of the Leadership Tallahassee Board of Governors. McGrew earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Florida State University.

Christopher Moya

Moya, of Tallahassee, is the Director of Strategy and Management Consulting for Dean Mead. He currently serves on the Federal Judicial Nominating Commission and is the Chief Financial Officer’s designee on the Florida Export Finance Corporation. Moya earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

Robert “Bob” Ward

Ward, of Saint Petersburg, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Council of 100. He currently serves on the Florida Talent Development Council and previously served on the Florida Historical Commission and the Government Efficiency Task Force. Ward earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

