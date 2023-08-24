35th Macao International Music Festival offers an unforgettable feast preview Mobile music salon to be set up in the community at the end of the month

MACAU, August 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao International Music Festival, themed “Melodic Reconnections”, will be held from 30 September to 30 October, creating an unforgettable musical feast for music aficionados. The organiser launches a preview of four highlighted programmes, including Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville; two concerts Tom and Will and Legacies by The King’s Singers, and fado concert AuRora by Gisela João. In order to create the joyful atmosphere in the community, various sessions of community activity “Mobile Music Salon” themed around The Barber of Seville will be set up from the end of August to September, combing music, programmes and interactive elements, thereby allowing the public to feel the charm of music.

In this year’s Festival, the much-anticipated opera will be presented: Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville, an adaptation of the eponymous comedy by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais which gained popularity among music aficionados. The Royal Danish Theatre joins hands with rising theatrical director Martin Lyngbo to reinterpret this classic through the black and white shades of an early 20th century silent film, presenting a joyous and vibrant operatic feast. The well-known a cappella chamber choir The King’s Singers will present two performances Tom and Will and Legacies. The former commemorates the 400th anniversary of the death of the great British composers Thomas Weelkes and William Byrd, while the latter brings a number of commissioned works by the group and a collection of soundtracks from the Walt Disney films. Famous fado singer Gisela João presents a selection of songs, exploring the origins and authenticity of fado music, taking the audience to experience the intense and vibrant life with her reverberating voice.

In addition, in order to strengthen the publicity of the Macao International Music Festival and increase the interaction between communities, several sessions of Mobile Music Salon themed around The Barber of Seville will be held at Macao Cultural Centre Square, Tap Siac Square, Carmo Fair, Taipa, and Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen in Fai Chi Kei during the Festival. The event will be combined with live music performances and thematic hair styling service, providing residents and tourists artistic and cultural experience from a new perspective. Participants will receive discount coupons for ticket purchases for the MIMF.

More information about the 35th Macao International Music Festival will be announced on the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm and the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”). Stay tuned for further updates.

Schedule of Mobile Music Salon