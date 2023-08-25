Tukatech and Inèdit Partner to Bring neoTextil suite of Adobe Photoshop© Plugins to North America

Tukatech & Inèdit NeoTextil Suite

We are pleased to be the first and only distributor of neoTextil in North America...” — Geoff Taylor, President of TUKAweb

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tukatech will now offer the textile and apparel industry a robust suite of Adobe Photoshop© plugins. Geoff Taylor, President of TUKAweb, explains “We are pleased to be the first and only distributor of neoTextil in North America, which adds another affordable and MAC-native option to our extensive CAD/CAM portfolio.”

NeoTextil is a design plugin for Adobe Photoshop©, to separate images into color channels, create multiple colorways and repeats, as well as generate photo-realistic digital prints and simulations. NeoTextil is offered flexibly as individual modules or in affordable subscription bundles.

Taylor continues, “Once Adobe users experience these advanced tools, they’ll realize considerable productivity improvements and economic advantages over legacy options in the sector.”

Gerard Buch, Global Account Director for Inèdit shares, “We rely on a wide network of distributors around the globe to ensure our customers and business partners are well supported and highly successful. We are pleased to start this new partnership with Tukatech to grow Inèdit’s market share in North America.”

About Inèdit Software

Inèdit Software is a 30-year-old worldwide company which offers software solutions for digital printing, creative design and color management. At the same time, Inèdit Software is specialized on optimizing processes and integrate them efficiently in their digital printing workflow, due to its innovative image management tools and interconnectivity.

About Tukatech

Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

For more information about Tukatech solutions:

visit: https://tukatech.com/ | email: tukateam@tukatech.com | call: +1.323.726.3836 (U.S.A. HQ)