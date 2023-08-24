Benedictine Sisters Unveil "The Village of Harmony Hill"
Plunkett Raysich Architects helps develop a legacy for the Sisters of the Mother of God Monastery
Just as they have been the cornerstone of care and compassion for generations, The Village is designed for a future of relationship-rich, balanced, and joyful lives."MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- August 3rd initiated a new era for the Benedictine Sisters at the Mother of God Monastery in Watertown, South Dakota, as they officially opened The Village of Harmony Hill. The Village is a visionary project of love and support, intended to create a mission-driven and lasting commitment in Watertown. The Grand Opening celebrated the first assisted living and memory care units of a multi-phased and mixed-use project envisioned to create five hundred acres of intergenerational housing, retail / commercial, educational, and recreational development.
In 1874, the Benedictine Sisters left their home in the Swiss Alps, embarking on a journey to minister to German immigrants in the US. Working across the Dakotas as educators, caregivers, and spiritual mentors. They planted roots in Watertown, South Dakota, in 1967 to found Harmony Hill High School for female borders and also built a Priory. Their numbers dwindled as time passed, leaving them with a new challenge: How to leave a sustaining legacy to benefit others?
Drawing on their pioneer spirit and mission to live a balanced life of prayer, work, study, and holy leisure, they envisioned a “multi-generational and synergistic” community. They sought to leave a legacy that not only perpetuates their mission but also continually provides for the larger community. Their vision is a multi-phased plan to develop property into an intergenerational continuum of care setting for the residents of South Dakota. The first phase is The Village.
"The Village of Harmony Hill stands as a testament to the power of community-building and the Sisters' impact. Just as they have been the cornerstone of care and compassion for generations, The Village is designed for a future of relationship-rich, balanced, and joyful lives." – PRA Senior Living Architect Gregg Golden, AIA, NCARB.
The Village offers space for sisters and the surrounding community. The new facility provides 48 thoughtfully designed units for assisted living, seamlessly blending comfort, care, and community, and 16 units dedicated to memory care, providing specialized support for those in need. The Village provides a modern senior living environment designed with the values of compassion, fellowship, and spiritual well-being as a legacy of the Benedictine Sisters of the Mother of God Monastery.
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP is blessed to have provided architecture and interior design services for this phase. The PRA Senior Living Design Studio is currently working with the Sisters and Catalyst Construction to design future phases of the full development.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design for a variety of markets including healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
