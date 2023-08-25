Infoskill and Falkon Technologies: Better Together.
When you look at what our combined team is now able to bring to the table at scale across the technology spectrum, this is a situation where 1+1 really does equal 3.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infoskill, a Toronto-based IT service, infrastructure, and security firm that has proudly served Canadian organizations for more than three decades, is excited to announce that they’ve officially joined forces with Falkon Technologies, based in McKinney, TX USA.
— Jake Hensley
Falkon Technologies is an award-winning technology consultancy with capabilities that include strategic creative, custom software development, managed IT services, and cyber security. For more than 25 years, Falkon has cultivated a well-deserved reputation for exceptional service, innovative solutions, and expertise across the entire technological landscape.
The combined team has immediate plans to expand their local footprint by adding resources in both Canada and the US to ensure the exceptional level of support and service that their strategic client partners have come to expect.
This merger marks a significant step toward achieving the team’s shared vision of becoming a top technology consulting firm locally and globally. Infoskill’s Toronto location provides Falkon with disaster recovery site access for their DFW on-premises server clients and a disaster recovery site for Canadian customers in the USA.
“By combining Falkon’s expansive custom software and managed IT service offerings with Infoskill’s extensive security certifications, data center access, cloud service expertise, and market knowledge, we’re poised to deliver extremely comprehensive managed IT services, software development, and security consulting solutions to our client partners on both sides of the border”, said Falkon’s Chief Executive Officer, Riley Fowle.
About Falkon Technologies – Falkon Technologies is an award-winning technology consulting firm headquartered in McKinney, TX, dedicated to creating impactful technology solutions that positively impact the world.
