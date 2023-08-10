McKinney-based Falkon Technologies Acquires Toronto IT Security and Services Firm
As we expand into new markets, we actively seek local leaders who embrace our core values”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Falkon Technologies is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Infoskill, a distinguished technology company with a 35-year history, headquartered in Toronto. As a well-established firm, Infoskill has positioned itself as a prominent provider of managed IT services and security. Falkon Technologies has achieved a significant milestone through its strategic acquisition, which increases its reach and strengthens its capabilities in the security arena. As a result, the company will be able to provide enhanced services to its clients.
The acquisition of Infoskill aligns with Falkon’s growth strategy and furthers efforts toward their goal to become a top technology consulting firm locally and globally. Infoskill’s Toronto location provides Falkon with disaster recovery site access for their DFW on-premise server clients. By combining Falkon’s expansive custom software and managed IT service offerings with Infoskill’s extensive security certifications, data center access, cloud service expertise, and market knowledge, Falkon is poised to deliver an enhanced service level in new and existing markets.
“As we expand into new markets, we actively seek local leaders who embrace our core values,” said Falkon's Chief Executive Officer, Riley Fowle. “The team assembled by Yusuf Kapcak at Infoskill exhibits a remarkable emphasis on security expertise, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver the most comprehensive managed IT services, software development, and security consulting solutions to our client partners,” he added.
About Falkon Technologies – Falkon Technologies is an award-winning technology consulting firm headquartered in McKinney, TX, dedicated to creating impactful technology solutions that positively impact the world and the community. Known for exceptional services, innovative solutions, and expertise across the entire technological landscape, Falkon provides a wide range of comprehensive offerings. Capabilities span from strategic creative and tailored software development to custom applications, managed IT services, and security.
Funding provided by the local Valliance Bank in McKinney. Special thanks to Andrew Lowenthal.
