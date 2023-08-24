Canadian College wins big at US conference
CanScribe Career College wins big at AHDI’s annual conference
We are incredibly proud and honored to be the recipient of 3 awards from AHDI in 2023!”KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Healthcare Documentation (AHDI), based out of the United States, honoured CanScribe Career College, its staff and its student, with 3 awards at their annual conference. These include the Circle of Excellence, Influencer of the Year and Rising Star Awards.
— Justin Chapman
The Circle of Excellence Award serves to recognize a group/team of individuals who work in the healthcare documentation industry (e.g., medical transcriptionists, medical editors, speech recognition editors, quality assurance specialists, auditors, educators, etc.), for outstanding accomplishment within a healthcare organization. This was awarded to CanScribe’s Academic team.
Deb Palmer, CanScribe’s Academic Department Manager, was part of the Webinar Education Task Force, which was honoured with the Influencer of the Year Award. The members of this committee meet year-round and are committed to seeking and securing speakers to present interesting, relevant, and timely educational webinars throughout the year for our industry’s practitioners and students, and that meet the continuing education and credentialing requirements that enhance HDSs’ professional knowledge and help them keep abreast of new technologies and medical trends.
When asked about these achievements, Deb offered, “I had the distinct privilege of being one of the members of the Task Force and was surrounded by an amazing group of peers that are instrumental and passionate about promoting continuing education. As the Academic Department Manager at CanScribe, I get to work alongside an exceptionally diverse and profoundly knowledgeable instructional team, one that embodies a commitment to excellence in education.”
The Rising Star Award was presented to CanScribe student Laurel Bentley for her essay which included her journey in healthcare from Care Aide to training as a Healthcare Documentation Specialist. This award is presented to the student or recent graduate who has shown outstanding achievement and effort in the healthcare industry. Students are required to submit essays describing their situation and answer questions outlined by the board at AHDI. This is the third CanScribe student to win the Rising Star Award in the last four years.
CanScribe Career College is a private career college specializing in online learning. Founded in December of 2002 as one of the first online schools in Canada, it is now a global leader in online learning. CanScribe continues to expand its portfolio, offering online programs in the faculties of Business, Healthcare, IT, and ESL.
The Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI) was established in 1978 as part of an effort to achieve recognition for the medical transcription profession. When the U.S. Department of Labor granted medical transcriptionists their own job classification in 1999, it was an important milestone to getting the work recognized as much more than clerical. In 2012, AHDI adopted a new title—healthcare documentation specialists—to reflect the broad and extensive responsibilities and services they provide in the creation of accurate and comprehensive patient care records.
Other