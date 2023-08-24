Anti-Hate Task Force to Hold a Virtual Meeting on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, August 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Jewish cohort will present their policy recommendations to the full task force

The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force’s Jewish cohort will present their policy recommendations to the task force at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Anti-Hate Task Force, spearheaded by Council President Evan Glass, was formally adopted through a resolution with unanimous support in June. The task force is made up of community and faith leaders working to engage the community and develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County.

Cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities will present their policy recommendations at meetings throughout the fall. Each cohort group may also hold listening sessions to provide an opportunity for the public to engage and provide input.

The full task force will submit its final report with recommendations for legislation, regulations, policies and procedures related to the Council and other County agencies and present it on Nov. 28.

The virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can register here. The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube.

Visit the Council webpage for the schedule of upcoming meetings, listening sessions and to watch past meetings.

# # #

