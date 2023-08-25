SUNation Energy named as Top Solar Contractor for 2023 with Solar Power World

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more substantial projects across the country. SUNation Energy was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World.

The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. SUNation Energy is ranked No. 136 in the nation and No. 1 on Long Island for Residential and Commercial installations.

“Solar World magazine's Top Contractor's list continues to be the "Who's Who" of the nation's leading companies. We are incredibly proud to consistently be ranked at the top and growing each year,” said Scott Maskin, SUNation Energy’s Founder.

“Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. “Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country’s shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference.”

The United States reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or roof.

SUNation Energy employs 170 workers who installed 12,978 KW of solar power in 2022. Since its founding in 2003, the company has installed over 1 megawatt of solar.



About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by over 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Best of Long Island 14 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contacts

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief

kpickerel[at]wtwhmedia.com