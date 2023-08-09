LONG ISLAND’S SUNATION ENERGY EXPANDS TO CENTRAL FLORIDA

SUNation Energy is expanding to include Tampa in addition to Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. SUNation Energy

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving the New York region for over 20 years, SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ, PEGY) company, has expanded to provide the complete sustainable energy experience for homeowners in Tampa and Central Florida.

Nationally recognized for their Outstanding Customer Experience, SUNation will now serve Central Florida homeowners with solar installations, battery storage, and EV charging services in addition to SPAN Smart Electrical Panel installations. As a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, the SUNation team has helped hundreds of homeowners keep the lights on during power outages with their solar and storage installations, which will prove especially useful during the summer months when air conditioning use is the highest and when hurricane season is in full swing with frequent power outages.

“The central Florida region has been on our radar for a few years,” said Scott Maskin, SUNation’s founder and CEO. “We’ve witnessed a strong demand being driven by the need for energy independence and power reliability. What’s been missing is a high-quality experience. That’s what we are all about.”

The solar company, whose flagship office is in Ronkonkoma, NY, employs about 170 Long Islanders and has gained a reputation as a Best of Long Island business for 14 years in a row, been named a Top Workplaces employer for the past five years, and been recognized as a NYSERDA Gold Status Quality Installer for several years. All this experience and dedication to providing the best possible customer experience will be brought to a new community of homeowners to help them save on their energy bills while also decreasing their carbon footprint.

For its new location, SUNation has already hired local Florida residents as new employees along with transferring one of its New York leaders with over 10 years of experience with the company and in the solar energy industry. This expansion will create more jobs for Florida residents in the growing renewable energy field with long-term career paths and opportunities to grow with SUNation.

When looking at possible locations for the solar company’s latest expansion, founder and CEO Scott Maskin and his team chose the Tampa and Central Florida area due to its similarities to the Long Island area.

“When considering expansion locations, efficiency and cultural synergies are super important,” said Maskin. “There is a ton of opportunity, and the labor force is strong in the Central Florida region and tons of New Yorkers as well.”

While the company is expanding its reach to help more homeowners save with solar, its dedication towards the customer experience remains the same. Florida residents can expect the same friendly and helpful service, reliable communication, and to feel like a part of the SUNation Family as a SUNation customer.

SUNation’s team continues to serve Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island and looks forward to this new opportunity to help homeowners and the planet for a cleaner, greener future for all.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 8,000 homeowners since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. With offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Tampa, FL, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families.

