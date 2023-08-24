MDC’s Busch Shooting Range invites deer hunters to Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 28

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Hunting deer with firearms may be the most popular method, but it’s the bowhunters who get the most time and opportunity in the field. Missouri’s bowhunting season spans four months, from Sept. 15 to Nov. 10 and Nov. 22- Jan. 15, 2024. And much of this time bowhunters can have the deer woods to themselves.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance to learn this challenging and rewarding sport with a free Introduction to Bowhunting class, Monday, August 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

This class is designed to help new bowhunters prepare for the unique aspects of this hunting method. The course will examine bow hunting gear, proper clothing, use of scents, stands, calls, and techniques to improve a newcomer’s chances of success. MDC staff will discuss best bow hunting practices, safety and how bow hunting differs from hunting deer with a rifle.

“If you are a deer hunter who has only used a firearm and wants to learn how to bow hunt, this program will cover how to get started in this rewarding activity. Bowhunting is a challenge and is different than hunting with a firearm. It gives you an opportunity to lengthen the season and have more chances to hunt the elusive whitetail,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager.

Participants will learn from experienced MDC instructors and come away with a better understanding of wildlife identification, habits and habitats, hunting regulations, safety considerations, hunting strategies, equipment, and proper game care.

Introduction to Bowhunting is a free program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sb.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

