Resurfacing Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-40 near Crossville should be aware of upcoming resurfacing activities that will have an impact on traffic this weekend.

Beginning Friday, August 25, 2023, at 7:00 pm CT until no later than Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00 am CT, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will reduce I-40 East to one lane near mile marker 330 for resurfacing work.

Signage will be posted. Significant queuing and delays are expected. Consider an alternate route during this time.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #