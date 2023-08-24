FlashIntel Introduces Data-Only Plans for Its Flagship Product, FlashInfo, Delivering High-Quality B2B Data
FlashIntel launches Data-Only Plans for FlashInfo, offering businesses unparalleled access to high-quality B2B data.
We recognize the pivotal role of high-quality B2B data in today's business landscape, and we're thrilled to enhance our offering.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a global leader in Go-to-Market Intelligence Solutions, proudly announces the launch of Data-Only Plans for its flagship product, FlashInfo. This new offering underscores FlashIntel's commitment to providing businesses with unparalleled access to high-quality B2B data.
— Todd Schecter, VP of Sales of FlashIntel
FlashInfo, renowned for its unified Sales Intelligence and Engagement capabilities, now offers Data-Only Plans tailored to meet the evolving needs of revenue teams. These plans are designed to empower businesses to find and connect with relevant prospects more efficiently.
Key Features of the Data-Only Plans:
- Premium B2B Data: FlashInfo continues its legacy of offering high-quality B2B data, ensuring businesses receive accurate and up-to-date information.
Customizable Searches: Users can filter and tailor their searches, extracting the most pertinent data for their specific needs.
- Seamless Integration: The high-quality B2B data integrates effortlessly with popular CRM platforms, including HubSpot and Salesforce, streamlining workflows.
- Competitive Pricing: FlashIntel ensures that businesses of all sizes can benefit from these plans, offering exceptional value.
Todd Schecter, VP of Sales of FlashIntel remarked, "The introduction of Data-Only Plans for FlashInfo is a testament to our dedication to serving our clients better. We recognize the pivotal role of high-quality B2B data in today's business landscape, and we're thrilled to enhance our offering."
Businesses can now subscribe to the Data-Only Plans via FlashIntel's website. Those keen on leveraging top-tier B2B data to amplify their sales and marketing endeavors are encouraged to explore this innovative solution.
For a comprehensive overview of the Data-Only Plans and other FlashIntel offerings, please visit FlashIntel's official website.
About FlashIntel
FlashIntel stands at the forefront of Go-to-Market Intelligence Solutions. Its flagship product, FlashInfo, has set industry standards by unifying Sales Intelligence and Engagement capabilities, assisting businesses globally in achieving their sales and marketing aspirations.
