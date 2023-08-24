Submit Release
Starting August 24, all Montana property tax rebates will be sent by paper check in the mail.

To reduce the risk of fraud perpetuated by scam artists, the Montana Department of Revenue removed the option for taxpayers to receive the property tax rebate by direct deposit. The department received applications where applicants entered banking information for direct deposit that does not match banking information in the department’s records. While some of these claims are qualified taxpayers that have changed banks, some are criminals filing fraudulent claims.

“We expected fraud and already had measures in place to identify fraudulent applications,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “Sending the rebates by paper check will help us further reduce fraud.”

By applying early at GetMyRebate.mt.gov, taxpayers can reduce the risk that criminals will use their information to claim the rebate. The application period is open and ends on October 1, 2023, but the department encourages Montanans not to wait. Please contact the Montana Department of Revenue if you believe someone has filed a fraudulent claim on your behalf.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024. The qualifications to claim the rebate are at GetMyRebate.mt.gov.

The fastest way for taxpayers to apply for and get the rebate is by applying online. Claiming a property tax rebate online should take only a few minutes.

Over 100,000 homeowners have successfully applied for their rebate online since the portal opened one week ago on August 15. The department anticipates it will take up to 90 days to process payments and send paper checks by mail.

