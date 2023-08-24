COMMISSIONER MILLER ASSISTS COUNTY IN FIGHT AGAINST BEETLE INFESTATION

AUSTIN - Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will implement an immediate strategy to assist the city of Levelland in an ongoing fight against a red flour beetle infestation. Without intervention, infestations can easily transfer from one product to another, likely spreading into local commercial, agricultural, and residential areas.

“The red flour beetle is wreaking major havoc around parts of Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “TDA has been working directly with Hockley County and the city of Levelland to find a lasting solution for this intrusive invasion. We plan to take immediate action and will provide ways to eliminate this pest.”

In an effort to locate any possible sources of the beetle invasion, TDA agriculture inspectors will be working on-site to place beetle traps. Additionally, the department will have a team of pesticide experts available for questions.

“This appears to be coming from a feed product stored in Levelland,” stated Miller. “We are working alongside other state partners to help locate all available tools to fight the infestation.”

To assist with the extermination of this threat, the Texas Department of Agriculture contacted Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and DSHS (Department of State Health Services) to collaborate on resolutions for Levelland. Homeowners who are looking for licensed pesticide applicators can go to the Texas Department of Agriculture website to find a licensed business.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture is here to help in every way possible,” Commissioner Miller said. “We will do whatever it takes to stop any further spread and help put an end to this nightmare.”

