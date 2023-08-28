Seven from Liberty Utilities Receive MEA Awards for Helping People in Need
MEA presents three from Liberty Utilities with Life Sustaining Awards and presents four other employees with Meritorious Service Awards.BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Eddie Hollis, crew leader; Chalon Spore, sr. construction operator; and Eric White, area manager, line operations, for Liberty Utilities, with Life Sustaining Awards. All were nominated by Laura Hovis, HRBP III, of Liberty Utilities.
Hollis and Spore were retiring a service line when they saw a car driving down the highway burst into flames. The car pulled over on the side of the road not far from where they were working. They helped the driver out of the car, called 911, and used their firefighting experiences to start putting out the fire.
While pumping gas in his personal vehicle White heard commotion and screaming coming from the gas station. Eric quickly responded to the scene and witnessed a man performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on an individual who had collapsed, was unresponsive, and not breathing. White, being trained in CPR, immediately offered assistance and began CPR when the other individual grew tired and continued until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.
Four other Liberty Utilities employees were recognized with Meritorious Service Awards for actions ranging from providing aid at roadside accidents to assisting during a dog attack. They are:
• Terry Beckner, relief meter reader | Assists at the scene of a roll-over accident.
• Cobey Johnson, gas serviceman | Saves a passerby from a dog attack.
• Trace Johnson, line foreman & Scott West, line foreman | Secures an accident scene and assists victim.
“The people who receive these awards reflect what is good and noble in society,” said John Gann, membership sr. vice president of MEA.” Their actions are a testament to who these individuals are and to the training they receive as Liberty employees.”
MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. The Meritorious Service Award is granted to recognize those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Applications for the MEA Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Award are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards.
