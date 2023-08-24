EMU Communication Faculty is Ready for The New Academic Year with a Distinct and Continuously Evolving Educational Philosophy

Since its foundation, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, which has provided qualified graduates to all corners of the world, has continued to stand out of other communication faculties by constantly renewing its educational philosophy and expanding its team of experts to enhance the quality of education. So, what sets the EMU Faculty of Communication apart from other communication faculties?

Firstly, the faculty is a member of leading international institutions in the field of communication such as the International Communication Design Authority Ico-D, Art - Design Education and Research Authority CUMULUS, European Public Relations Education and Research Authority EUPRERA, International Media and Communication Research Authority IAMCR, and the European Communication Research Education Authority ECREA.

Global Educational Opportunities

Another factor that makes the students of EMU Faculty of Communication privileged is its international collaborations. The Faculty has partnership agreements with institutions such as Sweden's Blekinge Institute of Technology, Poland's Silesia University, Belgium's Ghent Royal Academy of Arts, Iran's Vije Communication Design Academy, China's Dalian Polytechnic University, USA's Purdue University, University of Wisconsin, Abilene Christian University, Kosovo's Priština University, and various universities in countries like Russia, France, Italy, Romania, Bosnia, India, Egypt, Bulgaria, and Mexico.

The EMU Faculty of Communication offers its students a unique educational opportunity with its annually updated laboratories and studios. Students not only learn the latest technology here but also get the chance to learn it from some of the best in the world.

Practice and Internship Opportunities

The Faculty also includes Multimedia Classes, Photography and Video Laboratories, TV Program Studios (Editing), Live Broadcast Vans, Radio Studios, Sound Design Studio, Motion Capture Studio, and Animation and Game Design Studios. While receiving education in these state-of-the-art laboratories and studios, students also participate in competitions, projects, and seminars organized in collaboration with media organizations, health institutions, and ministries. They also have the opportunity to intern with industry professionals.

At the EMU Faculty of Communication, there are centers like the Media Monitoring Center, Public Relations and Advertising Project Center, and Design Center. In the Media Monitoring Center, students especially follow Turkish Cypriot newspapers and televisions. Moreover, the Genesis IMC agency, run by Public Relations and Advertising students, provides students the opportunity for practical experience. EMU TV and Radio Eastern Mediterranean, which operate within the university, predominantly feature contributions from Communication Faculty students. These media outlets offer students the chance to gain necessary broadcasting experience. Student-produced Gündem Newspaper and the online GündemNet also offer opportunities for students who want to improve in the field of journalism. The Faculty of Communication also hosts modern webcast and podcast studios suitable for the digital age.

“We Continually Renew Ourselves with Our Distinct Educational Philosophy”

Making statements on the subject, EMU Communication Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu emphasized that New Media has an understanding of education that they spread to all programs rather than being the name of a program at EMU Communication Faculty. Noting that professions, fields and media fields are changing, Prof. Dr. Çavuşoğlu said, “Actually, the world is turning into a new place, evolving. And with this awareness and understanding, we are constantly being renewed. Courses everywhere are more or less similar or the same. The educational institution is no longer just about courses. There is a generation Z that is booming… They are constantly producing content with great motivation and team spirit, without borders, in an area that interests them. Yes, teaching information and ways of accessing information is important. We care about this too. Our main goals are to renew information, to prepare the way and the environment to work together. By emphasizing production in our lessons, we encourage teamwork alongside the individual through projects, competitions, festivals, concept exhibitions and shows. We are participants, which takes us from local to national and international levels, awards and acceptance. It brings trust and cooperation for the future. We include projects that bring together both students and faculty members from different programs, fields, faculties or countries, where everyone feeds and complements each other.

The workplace is no longer just an institution or office. Our heads and brains are transformed, and joint project groups formed by the cooperation of a group of different minds can reach all over the world and do business. In today's world, where globalization accelerates and the need for information increases, the communication and media sectors are becoming more and more important. In the next ten years, the need for trained labourforce to work in these sectors will increase even more. I would like to point out to our students who aim to continue their education in the field of communication, that EMU Communication Faculty is a good option to consider. Those who know what they are looking for will not be mistaken in their choice!”