LADO International Institute New Session and More
ESL for F-1 visa students programs in Vienna campus VirginiaVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LADO International Institute is excited to announce the beginning of the new session! Today the institute welcomed two hundred new students. Students from around the world have come to LADO for over forty years. The students come to LADO from over twenty countries to improve their English skills. LADO is more than simply a school to learn English. The institute gives students the opportunity to build lifelong friendships, share their customs, and immerse themselves into the American culture. Breakfast and coffee were given to the students to celebrate the new session. The students are excited to continue working with LADO to realize their goals and achieve their dreams.
LADO welcomes students from all backgrounds, whether that be F-1 visa students, tourists, or citizens. The busy schedules of all students are taken into account. LADO values the time of the students, so classes are offered throughout the day. The intensive and semi-intensive courses are held morning, afternoon, and night. All skill levels are accommodated – beginner, intermediate, and advanced. The school is conveniently located 20-30 minutes from the capital of the United States, students of LADO get the chance to explore museums, monuments, art, history, and activities to enhance their English-speaking capabilities. The metro station is 10 minutes from the campus, providing easy access to public transportation.
The next few months are an especially exciting time for LADO International Institute. The admissions department is actively recruiting new international students. The institution is proud to announce the new International Admissions Department. Chistiana Pistone and Grace Caro are the international admissions officers. LADO is attending a global conference to connect with new agents. New agents means that global students will be easily connected to LADO soon. The recruitment teams is travelling throughout South America, from Colombia, to Peru, Brazil, and Argentina to find new agents. Recruiting new students is an important part of the organization’s mission to continue to grow and diversify.
