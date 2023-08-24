DSS Charges Former Child Care Center Director with Forging Background Check Documents
August 24, 2023
COLUMBIA, SC – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services have arrested Theresa Lea Foster, a resident of Spartanburg County, with Forgery.
Additional details can be found in the warrants linked here. The case will be prosecuted by the 7th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
