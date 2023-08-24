Submit Release
Contact: Danielle Jones
803-898-7602
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

 

August 24, 2023

DSS Charges Former Child Care Center Director with Forging Background Check Documents

COLUMBIA, SC – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services have arrested Theresa Lea Foster, a resident of Spartanburg County, with Forgery.

Additional details can be found in the warrants linked here. The case will be prosecuted by the 7th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

 

 

