#SummerReady Extreme Heat Summit

In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), this summit is part of FEMA’s #SummerReady campaign, focusing on actions state, local, tribal, territorial leaders can take to reduce the effects of extreme temperatures.  

Date: 2023-08-28T20:00:002023-08-28T21:30:00August 28, 2023 August 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location: Virtual

Join Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for a #SummerReady Extreme Temperatures Summit, bringing together state, local, tribal and territorial leaders to discuss best practices and success stories of communities taking action to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat. The summit is a pivotal component of FEMA's #SummerReady campaign, aimed at raising awareness about extreme heat risks, promoting preparedness among the public, and offering valuable resources for government stakeholders, emergency managers, and the media to effectively communicate these risks and foster resilient communities. 

This webinar will be recorded and available online.  

Victoria Salinas, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for Resilience

