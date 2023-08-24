PLANET BOTANICALS SEAWEED BEAUTY (tm) SKINCARE COLLECTION EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION IN ALL SEA BAGS STORES NATIONWIDE
Planet Botanicals' Maine Seaweed Beauty (tm) Skincare Collection is now available at all 49 Sea Bags retail locations throughout the United States.
We are excited to offer Planet Botanicals high quality Maine seaweed skincare to Sea Bags’ customers, especially gratifying since we both represent a deep connection to Maine’s seafaring traditions.”WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Botanicals, an all-natural skincare company, announces that its Maine Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection is now available at all 49 Sea Bags retail locations throughout the United States. Planet Botanicals uses sustainably harvested Maine seaweed as its primary ingredient in its fast-growing seaweed skincare collection.
— Michele Gilfoil, Founder, Planet Botanicals
"We are thrilled to extend our award-winning, premium Maine seaweed skincare products to Sea Bags’ customers,” remarked Michele Gilfoil, Founder and President of Planet Botanicals. "This is especially gratifying as both Sea Bags and Planet Botanicals represent the deep connection to Maine’s seafaring traditions and Maine’s renowned reputation for quality products,” said Michele.
“Supporting local businesses is an on-going part of our core mission at Sea Bags,” said Tara Knupp, Vice President, Merchandising, Design & Product Development at Sea Bags. “We are delighted to offer Planet Botanicals’ high-quality seaweed skincare products in our retail stores and provide our customers products that also represent the best of Maine’s nautical traditions.”
Planet Botanicals was recognized as one of the Top 10 Indie Beauty Skincare Brands when they introduced their Seaweed BeautyTM skincare collection at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City. The skincare products are artisan made in Westbrook, Maine with freshly harvested Maine seaweed combined with other high potency plant-based ingredients for 99.7% to 100% natural formulations.
“Seaweed is one of the best ingredients for the skin and is starting to be recognized for its remarkable benefits,” said Michele Gilfoil. Seaweed has powerful anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits and multiple vitamins and minerals that keep the skin healthy and looking its best. Planet Botanicals uses a proprietary blend of five types of sustainably harvested Maine Seaweed to extract the maximum benefits from the seaweed.
“Maine has one of the best qualities of seaweed in the world, because of its pristine ocean waters,” said Michele. Planet Botanicals seaweed is harvested by hand in a sustainable way. Michele is a member of the Maine Seaweed Council whose mission is to protect the seaweed ecosystem through sustainable harvesting.
As a globally emerging seaweed skincare brand, Planet Botanicals is pleased to announce that the founder, Michele Gilfoil, will be a speaker at the global Seagriculture USA conference in Portland, Maine on September 6-7, 2023. She will be presenting the benefits of seaweed as a significant ingredient in skincare cosmetics.
About Planet Botanicals
Planet Botanicals is an award-winning all-natural Maine skincare company founded in 2008 by Michele Gilfoil. It all began when Michele could not find high-quality natural skincare products free from toxic chemicals and decided to make her own. On a trip to Africa, she discovered shea butter and decided to source fresh plant-based healthy ingredients for her products from growers around the world – from seaweed harvesters in Maine to African women’s shea butter cooperatives. Planet Botanicals mission is to select the highest quality plant-based ingredients so that customers will benefit from healthy natural products packed with nutrients for their skin and feel good about using products based on sustainable sourcing that do no harm to the environment. Growing up on coastal Maine, Michele discovered the numerous healthy bioactive nutrients in seaweed. She formulated the Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection based on locally harvested Maine seaweed. Planet Botanicals was recognized as one of the Top 10 Indie Beauty Skincare Brands when they introduced their Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City. Planet Botanicals products are available on their website as well as specialty boutiques, natural food, and other retailers throughout the USA. To learn more about Planet Botanicals, visit us at https://www.planetbotanicals.com or https://www.facebook.com/planetbotanicals.
About Sea Bags
Incorporated in 2006, Sea Bags started by making fun, functional, and stylish totes from reclaimed sail cloth in the historic Old Port district of Portland, Maine. Today, the company employs nearly 200 people—all dedicated to the mission of saving sails from landfills while creating a diverse line of totes, bags, and home goods that feature material from recycled sail cloth. The extensive use of reclaimed sail cloth is unique to Sea Bags. Signs of hard sailing can be seen in Sea Bags’ creations, making them as individual and unique as their owner. The Sea Bags flagship retail store is located on Commercial Street in Portland Maine, and the manufacturing headquarters and factory store is located around the corner at 25 Custom Wharf House on Portland, Maine’s working waterfront—where you can see firsthand the bags being made. Company-owned retail stores are in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and California. To learn more about Sea Bags and the stories their sails tell, visit www.seabags.com.
