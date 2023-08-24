PLANET BOTANICALS TO PRESENT THE BENEFITS OF SEAWEED COSMETICS AT THE SEAGRICULTURE USA CONFERENCE SEPTEMBER 6-7, 2023
Planet Botanicals founder, Michele Gilfoil, will discuss the benefits and future of seaweed skincare at Seagriculture USA in Portland, ME on September 6-7, 2023
Seaweed is one of the best ingredients for the skin and offers a multitude of vitamins, nutrients and bioactives that provide anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.”WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Botanicals, a Maine-based natural skincare company, announces that founder, Michele Gilfoil, will speak at the global Seagriculture USA conference in Portland, Maine on September 6-7, 2023 to discuss the benefits and future of seaweed in cosmetics.
— Michele Gilfoil, Founder, Planet Botanicals
Planet Botanicals Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection is made with nourishing hand-harvested Maine Seaweed and is 99.7% to 100% natural. The Collection incorporates a proprietary blend of five types of sustainably harvested Maine Seaweed to extract the maximum benefits from the seaweed.
“Seaweed is one of the best ingredients for the skin”, said Michele. “It offers a multitude of vitamins, nutrients and bioactive components that provide anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that keep skin healthy and looking its best”, she added. At the conference, Michele will provide an overview of some of the key active compounds in seaweed and the potential development of seaweed as a major ingredient for skincare cosmetics.
Michele grew up near the ocean in South Portland, Maine. She became seriously involved with seaweed during Planet Botanicals’ product development process. “We discovered that seaweed’s rich and powerful bioactive ingredients would offer wonderful benefits to our customers’ skin”, said Michele. She added, “our customers have truly embraced our seaweed skincare product line because they appreciate that seaweed is a renewable and organic ingredient that provides moisturizing, soothing and nourishing benefits for their skin with no chemical additives”. Maine is the source of high quality seaweed because of its pristine cool ocean waters. Planet Botanicals seaweed is harvested by hand in a sustainable way to protect its ecosystem.
Planet Botanicals Seaweed BeautyTM Collection was recognized as one of the Top 10 Indie Beauty Skincare Brands when they introduced their Seaweed BeautyTM skincare collection at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City. “Because of the great feedback and success of our seaweed body care products, we are developing a line of seaweed facial products that we believe our customers will love”, added Michele.
Planet Botanicals Seaweed BeautyTM Collection is experiencing strong growth and can be found at some of the finest retailers in the US such as Sea Bags, Heritage Seaweed, Vermont Country Store, the Portland Jetport and many other gift shops and specialty retail locations.
About Planet Botanicals
Planet Botanicals is an award-winning all-natural Maine skincare company founded in 2008 by Michele Gilfoil. It all began when Michele could not find high-quality natural skincare products free from toxic chemicals and decided to make her own. On a trip to Africa, she discovered shea butter and decided to source fresh plant-based healthy ingredients for her products from growers around the world – from seaweed harvesters in Maine to African women’s shea butter cooperatives. Planet Botanicals mission is to select the highest quality plant-based ingredients so that customers will benefit from healthy natural products packed with nutrients for their skin and feel good about using products based on sustainable sourcing that do no harm to the environment. Growing up on coastal Maine, Michele discovered the numerous healthy bioactive nutrients in seaweed. She formulated the Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection based on locally harvested Maine seaweed. Planet Botanicals was recognized as one of the Top 10 Indie Beauty Skincare Brands when they introduced their Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City. Planet Botanicals products are available on their website as well as specialty boutiques, natural food, and other retailers throughout the USA. To learn more about Planet Botanicals, visit us at https://www.planetbotanicals.com or https://www.facebook.com/planetbotanicals.
About Seagriculture Conference
Seagriculture, one of the leading conferences in the seaweed industry, has been organized in Europe since 2012. The Seagriculture conferences stand as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, and catalyzing innovative ideas within the seaweed industry. Last year the first edition of Seagriculture USA was made possible with the support of the State of Maine. This year, the highly anticipated second edition of Seagriculture USA 2023 conference is returning to Portland (ME) one more time. Maine is home to numerous companies active in the seaweed industry. The event will take place from 6-7 September 2023. More information about the conference program and the international line-up can be found on the website: https://seagriculture-usa.com/program-2023/
